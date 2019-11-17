Melatonin: the hormone of why sleep is so important and how to get the body to produce it
Melatonin known as the sleep hormone: it is secreted in darkness and helps us to fall asleep. But melatonin is not only important for healthy sleep: in addition to regulation in the body day and night rhythms, it performs other important functions in the body.
Melatonin is a neurohormone, it is produced in the body in the digestive tract, but mostly in the brain, specifically the pineal gland. Melatonin is synthesized from the “happiness hormone” serotonin, whose precursor is L-tryptophan. In the highest dose melatonin is released when darkness falls, thereby adjusting the day and night rhythm on our body — the so-called circadian rhythm. From the amount of melatonin depends on whether we are awake or tired, how quickly we fall asleep.
The older we get, the less hormone produced by the pineal gland. This is another reason why older people tend to suffer from insomnia.
In addition, the level of melatonin depends on the work of our kidneys and blood pressure
How to force the body to produce more melatonin. The easiest way is to take supplements with melatonin. They are particularly recommended for elderly people with difficulty falling asleep, but strictly on the condition that the drugs will be prescribed by your doctor.
Pregnant women, nursing mothers, and allergies should not take melatonin. Who does not want to resort to drugs can help your body to produce more sleep hormone with a few above
To avoid a large amount of light in the evening. Try not to expose yourself to multiple sources of light during the evening, and the bedroom and do better and be immersed in absolute darkness. If in the evening, your house is on fire in bright light, and, in addition, and then you look at the laptop screen, smartphone or television, and so on until sleeping, your internal clock will be ruined.
Day – more light. If trouble falling asleep is already being felt, here is the advice of doctors: in the afternoon the body must receive as much light as possible, and to spend the night in a very darkened room. It helps the body better regulate the circadian rhythm of daytime wakefulness and nighttime rest.
To optimize sleep time. Want to sleep high-quality, you need to go to bed early: the healthy sleep for a man lasts between 22 and 2 hours, in this period is the most efficient allocation of hormones, and the concentration of melatonin is the highest.
Helps to produce melatonin food? There is a popular view that food containing the amino acid tryptophan, increases the production of melatonin. However, according to the Federal office for consumer protection and food safety, there is no one product that tryptophan contained in the amount, helps to achieve a significant level of melatonin.