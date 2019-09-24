MELOVIN claims to be the most beautiful men in the world of 2019
Ukrainian singer Konstantin Bocharov, better known by nick MELOVIN, claims to be the most attractive men on the planet 2019.
The list of 100 most beautiful people in the world have created the online edition of TC Candler.
MELOVIN second time falls in the ranking of the most beautiful. The singer became the only Ukrainian who got to the list of the most attractive.
According to the official data, for the victory will compete with famous Hollywood beauties, in particular Robert Pattinson, Mario Casas, kit Harington, Chris Evans, Matthew bomer, Jamie Dornan, Daniel Radcliffe, Jason Momoa and many others.
Every year, TC Candler is a rating of the most beautiful people in the world. This alternative project, created in opposition to famous publications. The list of nominees is formed based on the vote of the subscribers in the network. After that 20 independent experts from different parts of the world build rating table.
In the end, the authors of the popular project publishes a rating on the YouTube channel, which is followed by over half a million people. The ceremony of awarding the winners, as such, does not exist because TC Candler has no financial support of patrons.