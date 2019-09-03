MELOVIN paraded in colorful outfit at the screening of Gritsfeldt in equestrian club
The actor debuted in the role of a model.
Was the second day of Ukrainian Fashion Week, in which his collection spring-summer 2020 was presented by the designer Jean Gritsfeldt. The show was held at the equestrian center Equides Club. He was devoted to the Royal race.
A pleasant surprise for the guests of the show was the appearance on the podium MELOVIN. Not all at once realized that he’s coming down the runway as a male model, but when I found out, started to remove.
The actor paraded in a bright silk suit with the image of the canvas node, item, tent ornaments and images of mythological female centaur.
His bow complement black shoes with rough soles and large black sunglasses.