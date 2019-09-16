Member of Parliament became a two-time world champion in wrestling
Member of Parliament (“servant of the people”), Greco-Roman style Jean Beleniuk has won the world championship, which takes place in Kazakhstan Nur Sultan. Ukrainian acting in a weight category up to 87 kg.
As reported SportArena, in the final confrontation of the Ukrainian defeated the Hungarian Viktor Lorinza (2:1), which closes the top 3 in the world rankings.
In the semi-finals Beleniuk defeated the representative of Germany Denis Kudla (2:1). Earlier in the tournament, Jean was stronger than Belarusian Nikolay Stabba (3:1), Croat Ivan Hallaca (7:1) and the representative of Mexico Alfonso Antonio Leyva of Yepes (5:1).
Add that Beleniuk received the Olympic license for the Games in 2020.
After the Olympic games in Tokyo, the silver medallist in Rio de Janeiro is planning to end his career.
In 2015 Beleniuk became world champion in weight category to 85 kg. Also on account of his “bronze” 2014 world Cup and a silver medal at the 2018 world Cup.
Recall that Beleniuk was in the top-10 list of “public Servants” in the early elections to the Verkhovna Rada, which took place in July 2019.
He was the first black Deputy of the Ukrainian Parliament.