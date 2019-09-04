Member of Parliament will speak at the world wrestling championship
Verkhovna Rada Deputy from the party “servant of the people” Zhan Beleniuk on his page on Instagram has announced a national team of Ukraine on Greco-Roman wrestling world Cup, which will be held from 14 to 22 September in Nur-Sultan (former Astana).
Himself Jean will be in a familiar category up to 87 kg.
The national team of Ukraine:
- 55 kg – Viktor Petrik
- 60 kg, Lenur Temirov
- 67 kg Arthur Poletaev
- 72 kg – Maxim Evtushenko ⠀
- 77 kg – Vladimir Yakovlev
- 82 kg – Yuri Scrub
- 87 kg – Jean Beleniuk
- 98 kg – Nicholas Chris ⠀
- 130 kg – Nikolay Kuchmiy
Add that to the tournament will be played licenses for the Olympic games 2020 in Tokyo.
We will remind, in June Beleniuk won “gold” at the II European games in 2019 in Minsk.
After the Olympic games in 2020 in Tokyo, the silver medallist in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 plans to complete his athletic career.