Member of the Board criticized Ford for refusing to help the community center Lawrence heights (PHOTOS)

A member of the city Council of Toronto, interested in putting in proper condition the area of Lawrence heights, which is in dire financial Straits, were critical of the decision by the Premier of Doug Ford to refuse the allocation of a promised multimillion-dollar sums to Finance the community center in the area.

On the implementation of the project, the former provincial liberal government promised to provide $ 14 million, representing one third of the total cost: the Ford recently confirmed that it abandons promises to provide any cash at the moment.

“It’s part of the restoration program, Lawrence heights, which lasted for eight years. We are building a new home in collaboration with the private sector… the Central element of intensive care Lawrence heights was a community center for the implementation of what was a partnership with the Federal government,” – said in an interview in Friday’s adviser Mike Colle (Mike Colle), representing the district of Eglinton-Lawrence.

“They (the Federal government) agreed to allocate 14 million dollars. With the provincial government at that time, I too agreed to the inclusion of this amount in the budget in 2018 and the city was willing to contribute $ 14 million. It was a long process … then suddenly the government, Ford has decided that they will not Fund his one-third share.”

Thursday, commenting on the project, Ford said that the costs of the former provincial government “led the province to bankruptcy,” and joked that the government Wynn also pledged “to give all new car”.

“I am very disappointed that the Prime Minister make a joke about the reluctance to provide $ 14 million for a community center, which is needed in Lawrence heights. This just proves how he doesn’t understand it,” said Colle.

“I wish the Prime Minister ceased to joke about the situation and has become serious to understand that there are more important things for the people of Toronto than beer-for-dollar.”

The call stated that the community center will be for youth of the district, where only last month was committed seven armed crime, a safe place for sports, music and participation in mentoring programs.

“We have to fight armed violence, and the officers of the 32nd precinct are doing everything they can, but people live in hell. To cope with armed violence only by the efforts of the police it is impossible, – said collet. – People need safe places.”

In conversation with journalists on Friday, Robin Martin, member of Parliament from the PC party from the district of Eglinton-Lawrence, said, defending the decision of the province that the city can apply for funding through the appropriate channels.

“We are talking about a project that is not ready for implementation, which is not in the short term. We are talking about the project, which should begin no earlier than 2022. And we only said that you need to apply through the regular process,” she said.

“The liberals before the last election, in fact, has just issued a press release stating that they support this idea, but it is not a process. It’s just a press release”.

Martin assured that the province “wants to help” the residents of Lawrence heights.

“In relation to the area are implemented and other programs, she said. – Has an active community center, so do not expect that we will participate in solving this problem.”