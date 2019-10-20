Member of the group A. R. M. I. A showed slim figure in new video
The Duo of A. R. M. I. A presented a video on the Ukrainian-language song “himself to Himself”, directed by Serhiy Kravchenko.
“This video work and the song is very special for us. In this clip we each bared their feelings. Whatever the situation in life, there are no such barriers and walls between two loving hearts, to prevent them to love and understand each other better”, — shared his impressions of the artist.
Ira and Sveta appeared in a video in sexy swimsuit – in pink and blue, which picked up the beige shoes. Swimsuit actress demonstrated a slim figure, and beautiful legs.
In addition, long hair matched the colors of their swimsuits.
In these spectacular images of the singer staged a sensual photo shoot. In some pictures they appeared in swimsuits and sheer tulle skirts.
Together, the girls look very harmonious, isn’t it?
TSN