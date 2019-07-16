Member of the “League of laughter” took part in the filming of the clip of the singer INGRET
Its Sunny way of thinking INGRET shares in the clip SaraFun along with the characters-men.
One of them was mark Kucevalov — the most mysterious member of the “League of laughter”, known as “Ghost rider“.
Video in the style of the 80s took a young Director Diana Fedoriaka.
The singer calls the song SaraFun Manifesto of good mood, which is struggling with gray weekdays:
A yellow sundress is not a thing. This way of thinking. This holiday is during the week. This is a ray of sunshine in everyday life. Do not hold a gray beast, hold a yellow joy.