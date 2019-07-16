Member of the “League of laughter” took part in the filming of the clip of the singer INGRET

| July 16, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Its Sunny way of thinking INGRET shares in the clip SaraFun along with the characters-men.

One of them was mark Kucevalov — the most mysterious member of the “League of laughter”, known as “Ghost rider“.

Участник «Лиги смеха» принял участие в съемках клипа певицы INGRET

Video in the style of the 80s took a young Director Diana Fedoriaka.

The singer calls the song SaraFun Manifesto of good mood, which is struggling with gray weekdays:

A yellow sundress is not a thing. This way of thinking. This holiday is during the week. This is a ray of sunshine in everyday life. Do not hold a gray beast, hold a yellow joy.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.