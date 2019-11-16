Member of the “public Servants” made in the Declaration cat Marusya
In the Declaration of one of the representatives of the party “Servant of the people” found a pet — a cat Marusya.
All officials must complete the Declaration process during which they provide a list of all valuables, which they officially vladeyut. Typically the Declaration point apartments, houses, expensive watches, dragocennosti and other valuables. However, recently in one of the declarations of people’s deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of IX convocation found quite unusual, or rather an animal. The fact that MP Anastasia Krasnoselskaya, which is the party of “servant of the people”, made in the Declaration of your pet is a cat named Maroussia.
Anastasia decided to take the animal to the category of “valuable real estate”, and in the column where you specify the price marked “priceless”. According to the information described in the Declaration, Krasnoselskaya purchased the cat 1 September 2016 year.
It is worth noting that the MP showed his “priceless” cat before the date designated in the Declaration as the date of acquisition of the rights to the Mary. For example, in one of the social networks Anastasia picture of a cat, which then was a little kitten appeared in the 2015 year.
Then, Krasnosel’skii showed a cat Marusya several times. For example, in 2017, the year there was a picture of the book that was read by the clerk, and next to it there is a cute face of an animal.