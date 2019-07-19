Members of staff Bernie Sanders, who wants to raise the minimum wage, complain of low wages
Presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders promised the American workers that he would set the minimum wage to $ 15 an hour if he wins the election in 2020, writes Fox News.
But the staff working on the election campaign of Sanders, saying that he would like to do this now in respect of people who work for him, and started to pay them higher salaries.
“Our campaign has promised to raise minimum wage to at least $ 15 per hour, in light of this we believe that would be fair if this obligation to be executed in front of their own team,” — said in a letter to employees, the campaign Manager Sanders Faiza Shakir.
Employees say their salary in the campaign, Sanders is approximately $ 13 per hour.
“Many of them barely manage to survive financially, which seriously affects the efficiency and morale of our team. Some staff have already resigned,” — said in a letter to employees.
In the comments Shakir said the opposite:
“We know that our company offers salaries and benefits competitive with other campaigns. Each participant of the campaign, since the candidate joined the movement to win Donald trump and transform America. Bernie Sanders is the most Pro-work candidate, who is running for the post of President,” he said.
Unknown, did the Sanders that members of his campaign hurt him.
We note that recently the Democrats controlled the House of representatives voted for a bill to gradually increase the Federal minimum wage to $ 15 per hour. The current Federal minimum wage is $ 7.25 per hour and has not changed since 2009.
In addition, at the beginning of this week, the President of trump during the election campaign in Greenville, North Carolina, said that since his election the U.S. has created 6 million new jobs, and the unemployment rate in the country at 3.7 percent was the lowest in decades.
Republican leaders have said that raising the minimum wage would be “devastating” to middle-class families, citing studies by the congressional Budget office (CBO). In the report CBO stated that the bill from Democrats will raise wages for about 17 million people, but it will also reduce the income of the business, increase consumer prices and reduce production in the country. Overall, CBO said that this step will lead to a reduction in real family income by about $ 9 billion by 2025, or 0.1%.