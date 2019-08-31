Members of the British Royal family attended the wedding of his favorite singer (photos, video)
31 August at York Minster, the largest Gothic churches in Europe, hosted the wedding of famous British singer Ellie Goulding. 32-year-old star married the 27-year-old art dealer of Caspar Jopling. The bride chose a white dress to match the setting — in a medieval style, with long sleeves and high collar. Bridesmaids, contrary to tradition, was white.
After the wedding a reception was held in an ancient castle Howard.
The wedding was exceptionally magnificent. Among the guests, according to the newspaper the Sun, was celebrities — including movie star Orlando bloom with his fiancee singer Katy Perry, singer James blunt, actress Sienna Miller and members of the British Royal family. In particular, profit both princesses of York, Eugenie (who introduced Ellie with Casper) and Beatrice. Eugene was accompanied by her husband, Jack Brooksbank, Beatrice — her boyfriend (and rumored to have even the groom) Edoardo Mapelli of Mozzi. Was attended by a grandson of the Queen, the Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson. And also the ex-girlfriend of Prince Harry Cressida Bonas, who herself recently announced her engagement.
Invitations were also received by Prince William and Kate Middleton (who Goulding sang at the wedding in 2011) and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. But Harry (who was once thought to have an affair with Ellie) was not able to arrive in York. Kate and William were not seen in the Church. As you know, today is a sad day for William and Harry — the anniversary of the death of their mother Princess Diana.
The engagement of Ellie and Casper announced in August 2018 – a year after Dating. Golding the wedding was planned by the same company, which was engaged in the organizations of the weddings of both Prince and little sister Kate — Pippa Middleton.
