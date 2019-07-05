Members of the HLS-summit Gwyneth Paltrow criticized the actress
Last week hosted the first health summit Goop in London, organized by the 46-year-old actress Gwyneth Paltrow. Some time later, the participants who paid 5 $ 700 for the opportunity to visit him, shared his disappointment from the experience on the network. According to them, the summit was arranged for sales of goods Goop, and the Creator of the brand has applied a minimum of effort, but earned to the maximum.
Gwyneth’s acting like she’s a goddess of health, but in fact it is pretentious and greedy extortionist — he described the star of one of the participants in the healthy life summit.
Gwyneth of Poltroon was not available for communication and made the least effort — talked by the fireplace with Twiggy and Penelope Cruz, then put on your Birkenstock and left. I was a big fan of Gwyneth, and now has lost faith in his idol,
added another participant.
The two-day summit included, according to the description on the website Goop, recovery workshops and seminars for the soul, body, and beauty. The participants were offered to buy products from the assortment of Goop. They were treated to dishes prepared from local ingredients. All it cost 5 $ 700, of which 1 300 is the cost of accommodation in luxury rooms Kimpton hotel Fitzroy London (with gluten-free Breakfast).
In most of the HLS-company Paltrow deny the existence of a large number of angry reviews. Representatives Goop argue that the cost of the summit were low.
The true cost of participation — more than $ 8,000. There was plenty of free extras including gold face masks, infrared therapy, gemstones, gift bags for 3 000 dollars… Gwyneth opened the summit, had three fireside chats and training, and the next day answered questions… answered reporters in the company of Gwyneth Paltrow.