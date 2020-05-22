Memorial day in United States: restaurants and cafes offering discounts and free meals
A Day of remembrance, which in 2020 is celebrated on 25 may, all visitors can enjoy free food, discounts and promotions on meals. Offers.com made a list of restaurants and cafes with the most interesting proposals, and offered coupons for participating in the actions.
This year memorial Day will probably not be similar to last year because of the still existing quarantine restrictions in the United States. However, many companies are eager to Express their respect to servicemen of the United States, offering free meals, special discounts and promotions. The publication has compiled a list of such restaurants and cafes, but warns: stocks may vary depending on location, conditions of franchise establishments and the requirements of the quarantine. Better call in advance to the school to make sure that offer, discount or free dish is actually available.
Baskin-Robbins: want to create your own ice cream at home? The famous chain of treats gives you the opportunity to set DIY Sundae Kits for just $24.99. You can order it online or in-app BR with two packaging options and three fillings. The set includes a Bank of whipped cream and cherries for decoration.
Bonefish Grill: since may 22, Bonefish Grill offers buying gift cards online, discount 15% (minimum) to 6 June. The school also offers appetizers, lobster and shrimp for $16,90 at the table to go directly on may 25.
Chilis: one day only, may 25, branded ribs One-Half Order of Baby Back Ribs will cost $10 for 3 servings, the offer includes a soft drink and a snack (it can be soup, salad or chips and salsa).
Cracker Barrel: get a free Breakfast, ordering a takeaway dish Cracker Barrel’s Family Meal Basket. This offer is valid until June 21. Please note that one order can take only one free product.
Firehouse Subs: get discount on family course (3 medium sandwich, three bags of chips and three fresh baked cookies) for only $24. Available until June 29.
Hungry Howies: until may 25, you can get a discount of 51% off the regular price of any pizza, its pickup or delivery at participating restaurants.
Jack in the Box: the participants of the loyalty program can get a free dessert of mini churros (5 pieces) with any purchase. Offer starts on memorial Day and expires on 1 July. In addition, from may 22 to 25 Jack in the Box offers a free shake with any purchase when you use a branded mobile app.
Long John Silver’s: choose one of two great offers — discount $2 for any dish from the range or a discount of $5 on a family meal of 8 servings. Both include a choice of two eateries dishes family-size and eight branded hushpuppy (balls of fried). Offer expires may 31.
Morton’s: memorial Day, the restaurant offers ready-made sets of signature steaks that can be prepared at home on the grill. The cost starts from $89.
7-Eleven: make an online order and receive beer, wine and pizza with free delivery until 31 may (there are a number of special conditions, please specify the institution).
Smashburger: order sets of food Smashburger Take Home Meal with step by step instructions and tips from the chefs of the restaurant. Kits include four food Burger, bacon smoked bacon. The price ranges from $32,95 to $47,95.
SONIC: dish for kids Wacky Pack! cost $1.99 for all-day, every day from 25 to 31 may. The kit includes toy Kidrobot Dunny Toys SONIC Edition (only available in Wacky Pack Kids Meal).
Sonny’s BBQ: available until may 31. Use sets Sonny’s Grab and Go Kits for $of 47.99 (drive-thru or pickup). They include a large portion of ribs “St. Louis” and the 2 lb steamed or chopped pork 6 buns for the sandwiches, 4 servings of snacks at 15 oz. (beans, barbecue, coleslaw, green beans or macaroni and cheese). There is a possibility to add more ribs “St. Louis” for $12.
Steak ‘n Shake: from 25 to 28 may, offers a variety of special promotions, including Double Steak Burger & Milkshake at a price of $4, family set of 4 servings is priced at $19.99 with free fries for all drive-thru and Happy Hour — half price. All drinks and cocktails will also cost half the regular price on weekdays from 14:00 to 17:00.
The Fresh Market: offers four gourmet dishes: you can choose buns, slices of cheese, a platter of tropical fruits and salad with potato or pasta for $25, saving you $13,00 dollars compared to buying each product individually. Available from 20 to 26 may.
Whataburger: until may 25 at participating locations, customers can buy one online Whataburger and get a second free.
White Castle: buy one combo kit, get one free — participating sets numbered from 1 to 6. Valid until 25 may.
Wienerschnitzel: corn dogs, chili dogs, cheese, chili, shakes with candy and cocktails — all will be sold at special price until may 31. Get a coupon here.
Yard House: until may 31, offering a 15% discount on orders with the pickup, including a family takeaway.
