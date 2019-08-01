Men are recommended to reduce meat consumption
The staff of the University of Eastern Finland during the experiments it was found that men who are overly enthusiastic meat-eating, you should limit the consumption of meat.
To experiment, scientists drew 2,600 men, among whom were fans of eating meat and those who eat meat in moderation. The results showed that those who prefer meat have more health problems than those who are enough daily writes Mixinform.com.
As a result, the meat eaters were encouraged to limit meat consumption to 200 grams a day.
According to scientists, meat and meat products contain large amounts of saturated fats as well as many harmful to internal organs compounds that can accumulate in the body and have a negative effect on the gastrointestinal tract (GIT).
As for the vegetarian who renounced meat, they recommended sometimes eating meat because it is full of protein, vitamins and minerals.