Men need to eat carrots
Scientists have proven that vegetables are very useful for men. Even hardened meat eaters don’t need to neglect them. On it there were weighty reasons.
An interesting study was conducted by the staff of the University of Western Australia. Scholars were able to establish that eating certain foods has on men, more attention than was considered. Mainly, we are talking about attractiveness to the opposite sex.
The idea is to look for the connection between male and cute red and yellow pigments, which are in some vegetables, the scientists gave the animal behavior. It is known that females, choosing a mate, tend to the males who have the color yellow, red or orange. It turned out that the person observed the same thing.
Eating colorful foods (rich in carotenoids pigments) affect the skin tone, it Turned out that a slightly yellowish complexion more attractive to women.
It has been confirmed by research on humans. In the experimental group consisted of 45 people, whose average age was 21 year. The men were subjected to a thorough examination. Experts said the level of oxidative stress of skin cells, the immune status, quality of sperm and a number of other things.
Then volunteers have photographed and divided into two groups. The first 12 weeks eating supplements that contain lots of beta-carotene. The second were on placebo.
At the end of the experimental part of the study, the men re-examined and photographed. It turned out that those men who consumed supplements, skin light red and yellow shades.
Then began the second part of the research, which involved women. Scientists showed photos of young people 70 ladies (the average age was 33 years) and were asked to rate the attractiveness of volunteers.
It is noteworthy that those men who consumed beta-carotene, found women more attractive than those who Supplement is not accepted.
The authors of the study noted that the volunteers also had a more fresh look, felt great. It proved that vegetables are good for men. Therefore, the scientists strongly recommend to eat carrots and other vegetables red, orange and yellow.