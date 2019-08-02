Men of what Zodiac signs lone wolves, no woman could tame such a beast
In fact men-singles very much. This does not mean that person will live like a hermit and not to maintain relations with the community.
This means that the person in the shower is always alone, always rely only on themselves, will never be able to anyone to open up and belong to someone.
It’s men-fathers, men, husbands, male lovers and male friends and colleagues, but always have your own secluded world in which they do not let.
Neither the children nor the wife, nor the parents will not be allowed into this secret world.
Such men are rarely seen in the noisy companies and parties, they love peace and quiet.
Work they also choose their respective: alone, away from people.
This is often the operators of call centers or remote employees, freelancers. Never such a man will not be an entertainer or master of ceremonies.
All the difficulties of single men decide on their own or in a personal meeting, but never submitted for public discussion.
These men are very choosy in their preferences and feelings, real love they have once and for life.
But their wives will never be able to patroit them completely.
Any offense or misconduct can push a man, and the meanness or deceit will make the enemy.
Scorpio may be the soul of the company and the ringleader at the party, but this does not mean that all these people – his friends.
They are extras for him, the retinue, and he amuses himself that way until he needs it. It is fun, feels like a star, then goes away.
Only before his beloved Scorpio can bare his soul, but not completely.
With him will always be difficult because it will always be something to keep back and conceal.
Taurus wants everything in his life was only by his rules.
He is the master, leader, authority, and does not tolerate to be crossed. It is therefore difficult with such a man to share life.
Taureans often become tyrants and spend their lives alone.
To get along with them will only very docile and obedient woman, ready for love for him to tolerate such a character.
With this and Taurus can become a bit softer.
Aquarius at first glance it seems fun and exciting, sociable and companionable, but it’s all dust, tinsel.
Under this extravaganza is hiding a loner who all his life will rush in search of love, places of residence, work, friends.
It is not serious and every situation takes only what he needs, not perceiving seriously the people next door.
Aquarius – the windy man. His actions are often no logic, and he himself did not need an explanation and reasons for his behavior.