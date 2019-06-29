Men or women: who cigarettes kill you faster?
British scientists have conducted an extensive meta-analysis of studies on the impact of Smoking on the health of men and women, and made unfavourable to the latter conclusion — tobacco smoke harms women’s health in a much more pronounced degree than men.
The results of this scientific work was available at the information portal “latest news”.
“Everyone knows that Smoking is an extremely harmful habit that provokes a deadly disease. Oncological diseases, problems with heart and vessels, lung diseases, and so on — the list associated with Smoking diseases is long. Thus, Smoking is especially highly threatened by women” — say the authors of the study, the staff of the University of Sheffield.
The researchers found that women smokers are more often of male smokers become owners of potentially fatal diagnoses at the age of fifty years. Then the chance to get provoked by Smoking a serious disease called.
“Women under the age of forty-nine years, who fell into an unhealthy dependence on tobacco, thirteen times more likely to become victims of diseases of the cardiovascular system. Men’s coronary artery more female, that is, their cardiovascular system better tolerate the negative effects of tobacco” — the researchers note.
For women who have decided to quit Smoking, there is good news — a month after quitting cigarettes vessels and heart return to a normal state.