Mercedes A-Class and B-Class have become hybrids
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a plug-in hybrid versions of hatchback and sedan A-Class and compact van B-Class.
They all received the designation e 250 and the EQ logo Power, emphasizing th them as belonging to the “green” line.
In all cases the power plant consists of 1.33 litre turbochetverki 160 HP and 250 Nm electric motor of 102 HP and 300 Nm. The cumulative effect of the system is 218 HP and 450 Nm.
The electric motor is powered by batteries of 15.6 kilowatt-hours. Hatchback A-Class is able to travel on electric 60-68 kilometers, sedan 61-69 kilometers, the compact MPV B-Class – 56-67 kilometers. Maximum speed in electric mode is limited to a mark of 140 km/h. Acceleration to 100 km/h in hybrid mode is the 6.6, 6.7 and 6.8 seconds respectively.
Hatchback and sedan A 250 e is already available for order in Europe at prices from 36 943 37 and 300 euros, respectively. B 250 e can be ordered in a few weeks, prices start from 37 Euro 663.