Mercedes-AMG G63 prepared to conquer Pikes Peak
It is believed that the Mercedes G-Class has conquered almost every environment on Earth.
The legendary hill climb Pikes Peak is one of the toughest races in Motorsport. The machine developed for this event, are some of the most unique on the planet — large agroalimenta and heavy-duty engines, which are designed to work at altitude.
While only a few luxury SUV attempted to climb Pikes Peak — Range Rovers and Bentleys. Presented the Mercedes-AMG G63 looks very interesting and perhaps nekotye car owners would want to buy such a package of improvements for its crossover.
It should be noted that these images are 3D models based on real-G63. Crossover got a unique trim elements, including carbon spoiler and special “skirt” under the front bumper. Furthermore, there are wide tires.
Judging by the images, the engine is located in the middle of the underhood space, and there are two gigantic turbochargers, large enough for cars and probably not connected to the AMG V8 because it has not been modified for such work.