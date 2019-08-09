Mercedes-AMG GLB and EQS electric car will debut in Frankfurt
Mercedes-Benz reported that its new GLB in Frankfurt will show the best driving performance from Mercedes-AMG.
Sounds promising, however it is still unclear whether it will be fully hot GLB 45 AMG, or more “lightweight” version of the AMG GLB 35.
According to the available information, AMG GLB 35 needs to borrow the 2.0-liter engine from AMG A35 turbo in excess of 302 horsepower. Meanwhile, more powerful GLB 45 AMG with the same engine can have an output of over 400 horsepower that can bring to the performance A45 S (416 HP).
GLB base is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbo engine capacity of 221 HP and 350 Nm of torque. This power is enough to disperse a small SUV to a hundred in 6.9 seconds.
The model has four-wheel drive and eight-speed transmission with double clutch. Mercedes GLB will be presented in 250 and 250 4Matic variants.
But GLB AMG will not be the only debutant in Frankfurt. Mercedes-Benz promises a new concept of electric cars, which “embodies a flexible, customer focused and sustainable vision” brand.
Probably talking about the model of EQS, which was recently spotted on test. In addition, the list of the Premier presented the hybrid version of the modern Mercedes cars.