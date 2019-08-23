Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe spotted during testing on the Nurburgring
Despite the fact that the specific vehicle is covered in a thick camouflage, we already have an idea about the design.
The front part seen in earlier tests by Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe is similar to the GLE-Class, but the “charged” modification got a brand new grille Panamericana with a plurality of vertical slats and a more aggressive front bumper. It is worth noting that several of the pictures you can see how part of the camouflage test was molotoves, but it never gives us.
The GLE 63 has dual exhaust pipes on each side and diffuser passing between them. It is also a more prominent spoiler than the other options.
The interior of the standard GLE 63 previously fell in the video, and its layout can be applied to the coupe. So, the new screens for the most part instrument panel for measuring and infotainment purposes. Expect otdelyalo of materials such as Alcantara and carbon fiber, to match the power plant focused on performance.
Under the bonnet the GLE 63 Coupe will probably reside a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. The brand is building a power plant with different degrees of force, but it is expected that the version of this crossover will have a capacity of more than 600 HP
It is expected that the new GLE Coupe to debut at the beginning of 2020 and to go on sale in the U.S. in 2021. “Charged” version may appear later, because Mercedes usually puts their debut.