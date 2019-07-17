Mercedes-AMG introduced a universal CLA 45 Shooting Brake
Two weeks after the premiere of “charged” sedan and hatchback, the a 45 AMG family had a 3-I model — new sport wagon CLA Shooting Brake. The official start of sales of universals is scheduled for autumn this year. The estimated cost of the basic station wagon will start from 65 000 euros.
Like the other two models distinguishing feature was the aggressive look with the signature grille Panamericana, a new body kit and widened wheel arches.The base version of the CLA Shooting Brake is equipped with 18-inch wheels with silver brake calipers, more powerful version of the CLA 45’S got 19-inch wheels and red calipers.
Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Shooting Brake equipped with the same 2.0-liter unit with turbocharging, which became the most powerful production engine with four cylinders. In the basic version it has a capacity of 387 HP, and the hot S-version of the return rises to 421 horsepower. The engine is paired with 8-speed robot with two wet clutches and four-wheel drive transmission 4Matic+ with the drift mode.