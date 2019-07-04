Mercedes-AMG is testing a new GLB45
Mercedes-Benz presented the new compact crossover GLB-Class in June, but the versions that we are more interested in, from units of the AMG are still under development.
Yes, the word “version” is not a typo, because AMG is working on two different versions of the compact Mercedes-Benz. Will be produced a direct replacement for the current family car 45-series and the new generation 35 series, the first of which was a hatchback A35, presented at the Paris international motor show in 2018.
In June, the division AMG has introduced a new engine that will be used in future cars 45-series. The engine is a 2.0-liter inline engine with turbocharger, whose power is 382 and 416 BHP It is used in models models 45 and 45 S, respectively.
Capacity of 416 HP will make cars like GLB 45 S, the most productive in the compact class. Previously the title was held by Audi with its RS 3, which were given the power to 400 HP
In addition to the more potent powerplant, the car 45 AMG is expected to get benefits in the form 8-speed transmission with double clutch, all-wheel drive with shift on the rear axle and drift mode. One of the goals of increasing the capacity is acceleration to 100 km/h in the area of 4.0 seconds. The maximum speed is likely to be capped at 255 km/h.
Recall that the basic Mercede-Benz GLB will appear at dealers of the brand in the end of this year as a model 2020. It is expected that this year he will also be joined GLB35 and GLB45.