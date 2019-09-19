Mercedes-Benz EQB begins testing in Germany
The company has already released the EQC on the market and is currently at an advanced stage of development of EQS.
But photospin, in all probability, got the model EQB that there will be less and more affordable than the other two.
But even if the EQB looks like a class GLB, which was converted to run on electric until it is clear that before us really are.
Some time ago, the B-class is similar to a little minivan, were also noticed in testing batteries.
Right now sales of electric cars for Mercedes are quite small, and the manufacturer just works with what he has, so EQC does not look as individual as the Tesla. This EQB’s early test car, which may appear to 2021.
The engineers have already made a few preliminary changes in the body GLB. In the front we see a new test lights, while the rear is equipped with temporary tail lights.
It is unclear whether the EQB will receive a new custom body type or Mercedes-Benz just adapts some of the features of the standard crossover.