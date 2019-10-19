Mercedes-Benz GLA demonstrates photospin new features
Mercedes promised to offer more compact cars than ever, and they’re almost ready.
Last and the most important, which is not yet disclosed, it is the GLA’s second generation. On the eve of the debut in the following year it was supplemented by new functions of the interface. The GLA lineup currently includes the sedan and the hatchback A-Class tourist B-Class, CLA-Class sedan and wagon. With the exception of the B-Class, they all have the AMG version.
Without taking into account the ride height of the GLA will be largely similar to the hatchback A-Class — the same engine , wheelbase and length. On the latest spy video shows a crossover in the form of fake intake vents in the lower bumper and bigger headlights. In the back you can see the bright graphics of the rear lights, and a wishbone independent rear suspension system, what is missing in some models the A-Class.
For American buyers the GLA 2021 model year Mercedes-Benz will likely offer only one or two choices of power plants. In Europe, models are available for all types of powertrains, including a 1.3-liter turbo and 1.5-litre diesel, 2.0-liter diesel and even a few plug-in hybrids.