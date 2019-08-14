Mercedes-Benz has announced prices for the crossover GLB
Mercedes-Benz GLB will arrive in European showrooms at the end of this year.
Currently, the dealers in Germany are taking orders for the GLB, where it is offered with the engine lineup of the six power units at a price of 37 Euro 746. For comparison, the GLA is offered at home from 30 € 333, and the larger GLC — 46 467 euros. In America — 33 950 dollars for the GLA and 40 $ 700 for the GLC.
Based on the same basic elements as the new A-Class, square GLB has more space for passengers, the ability to install third row seats and can easily compete technically with Audi Q3 and BMW X1. Gamma engines represented 1,3-liter 163—horsepower engine in GLB 200 and a 2.0-liter with 224 HP in the GLB 250 4Matic.
The diesel line is more generous: available GLB 180d, 200d GLB, GLB and GLB 200d 220d 4Matic 4Matic. Prices range from 37 € 770 to 44 601 euros. All models have the same 2.0-litre engine, with power from 116 to 190 HP
Models equipped with all-wheel drive system 4Matic, received a standard off-road package with system for regulating the speed of descent, a special mode of driving and additional lighting for off-road. On the other hand, GLB offers a wide range of options, including led and fog lights, the cameras of the circular review, audio system premium Burmester and much more. In addition, buyers of the crossover available packages “Business”, “Assistance for driving”, “Night” and “Start”.
9 044 € Mercedes-Benz offers a package of GLB Edition 1, which includes a set of 20-inch alloy wheels with opal-orange rims, interior decoration brown color with stitching coral red color and the walnut tree print coral red color.