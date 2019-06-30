Mercedes-Benz launches hybrid hatchback A250e

Mercedes-Benz начинает выпуск гибридного хэтчбека A250e

Not using the internal combustion engine, Mercedes-Benz A250e can travel up to 50 kilometers.

In the hybrid setup of the new Mercedes-Benz A250e fuel will run 1.3-liter turbo and electric motor, total capacity will amount to 258 HP

As powertrain uses 8-speed automatic transmission. The manufacturer promises to supply the electric range is 50 km.

To adapt the hybrid system model A250e will be equipped with a modified suspension and slightly reduce the capacity. The debut is expected in September at the motor show frankfurtschool

