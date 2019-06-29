Mercedes-Benz launches plug-in hybrid hatchback A250e

June 29, 2019

Mercedes-Benz запускает производство плагин-гибридного хэтчбэка A250e

The new Mercedes-Benz A250e will be equipped with hybrid power plant on the basis of a 1.3-liter turbo engine with a total capacity of 258 HP that will be combined with 8-step “automatic”.

Set of batteries can provide more than 50 kilometers from one of the electric drive train.

Due to the power plant new A250e will be equipped with a redesigned suspension and slightly decrease the volume of the Luggage compartment.

The novelty will present in September at the Frankfurt motor show.

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.