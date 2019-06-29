Mercedes-Benz launches plug-in hybrid hatchback A250e
The new Mercedes-Benz A250e will be equipped with hybrid power plant on the basis of a 1.3-liter turbo engine with a total capacity of 258 HP that will be combined with 8-step “automatic”.
Set of batteries can provide more than 50 kilometers from one of the electric drive train.
Due to the power plant new A250e will be equipped with a redesigned suspension and slightly decrease the volume of the Luggage compartment.
The novelty will present in September at the Frankfurt motor show.