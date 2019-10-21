Mercedes-Benz recalls E-Class in connection with coming off the spoiler
Service campaign raised almost 4 800 wagon E-Class.
The national authority for road safety of the United States announces a voluntary recall of 4 765 Mercedes-Benz models , including E 450 2019 release E 400 2017-2018 edition E 63 AMG and S 2018-2019 release. The reason is incorrect installation of the spoiler, which at high speed, begins to rattle, and then can break away from the tailgate.
Initially, the company was accused of improper installation details of one of the interns on the Assembly line, but after some investigation it turned out that the defect is spread to a much larger number of cars than was collected this employee.
Representatives of Mercedes-Benz will notify owners of wagons on the need to deliver the vehicle to the nearest dealership to diagnose the fault and fix it.