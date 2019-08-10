Mercedes-Benz recalls pickups due to the loss of the trailers

| August 10, 2019 | Techno | No Comments
Loading...

Mercedes-Benz отзывает пикапы из-за потери прицепов

Under service campaign got a car X-class, purchased from March to December 2018.

Mercedes—Benz has announced a recall of 575 pickups X—class that were sold in the period from March to December 2018.

The recall of cars due to the fact that the instructions on installation kits for additional installation of the tow bar is incorrect tightening torque of mounting bolts of fastening of cross bar. Because of too high a tightening torque of the bolt can break, causing the trailer to detach from the vehicle while driving. This can lead to a serious accident.

To remedy the defect to owners of the recalled pickup trucks Mercedes—Benz with parkapuma you must enroll in the service nearest convenient dealer of the company, the master which will replace the bolts and tighten them to the specified torque. All work will be free of charge, at the expense of the manufacturer.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.