Mercedes-Benz recalls pickups due to the loss of the trailers
Under service campaign got a car X-class, purchased from March to December 2018.
Mercedes—Benz has announced a recall of 575 pickups X—class that were sold in the period from March to December 2018.
The recall of cars due to the fact that the instructions on installation kits for additional installation of the tow bar is incorrect tightening torque of mounting bolts of fastening of cross bar. Because of too high a tightening torque of the bolt can break, causing the trailer to detach from the vehicle while driving. This can lead to a serious accident.
To remedy the defect to owners of the recalled pickup trucks Mercedes—Benz with parkapuma you must enroll in the service nearest convenient dealer of the company, the master which will replace the bolts and tighten them to the specified torque. All work will be free of charge, at the expense of the manufacturer.