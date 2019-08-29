Mercedes-Benz turned the new GLE coupe
Probably it would be possible to make new model and faster, but the German mark was in no hurry.
The fact is that different GLE and GLE Coupe not only body design.
The coupe-crossover’s wheelbase is 60 mm less than the “simple” crossover — an increase compared to the previous generation GLE Coupe was only 20 mm. And made it for more than sports news.
On the left is working and the body design, which generally follows the shape of the original car, if you do not believe a more sloping windscreen and a smooth curve of the roof. The car was more aerodynamically streamlined and at the same time slightly more practical is the boot volume increased by 5 gallons (655 liters) and as much as 70 liters (1790 liters with folded seats), and the threshold was lower by 60 mm.
The rest of the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe the flesh of the regular GLE — interior design, equipment and available options are exactly the same as the original car. Is that already standard on the coupe-crossover included sport seats and leather upholstery front panel.
At the start of sales of a novelty will be offered with three motor options. The 2.9-liter turbodiesel in combination with 9-step “automatic” 9G-Tronic and all wheel drive will appear in versions GLE 350 d (272 HP) and GLE 400 d (330 HP). Who needs a gasoline engine — have to buy the Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe 53.
This modification is equipped with a 3-liter turbo power of 435 HP Engine with a turbine with electric drive, also comes with a 21-strong starter-generator EQ Boost, powered by 48-volt electrical system.
This unit is combined with a 9-step “automatic” AMG Speedshift TCT 9G, suspension AMG Ride Control+ (for other versions is available spring suspension, pneumatic Airmatic and active E-Active Body Control), more powerful brakes and, of course, the special design of the exterior and interior.
To the public the new Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe will be first shown at the Frankfurt motor show in the fall of 2019, but in the sale the car will come only in the spring of next year. It is expected that soon will be presented and other options coupe-crossover with different powertrains.
The production model will establish in the US — in contrast to the simple Mercedes-Benz GLE, cuiabano version of the car will not localize at the suburban plant of the brand.