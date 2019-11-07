Mercedes-Benz V-Class received the package AMG Line
New items valued at $ 900 76.
Updated German minivan received a new package AMG Line, and its cost was $ 76 for $ 900. As the press service of Mercedes-Benz, the new Mercedes-Benz V-Class AMG Line is different from the standard versions by the presence of decorative elements AMG Line as in the exterior and in the interior.
The car is equipped with sliding doors with electric drive and comfortable armchairs. In addition, the novelty has received a package of electronic driver assistance, which included the emergency braking system Active Brake Assist, the function of monitoring the “blind zones”, the technology of retention in the lane beam assist and Distronic Plus.
Also new is the Agility Control suspension with damping system. In addition, according to reports, the minivan is equipped with a control system of tire pressure and an enlarged fuel tank. In motion the V-Class AMG Line is a diesel engine capacity of 163 HP