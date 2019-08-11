Mercedes-Benz will present in Frankfurt five new products
Mercedes-Benz announced its participation at the Frankfurt international motor show, which will be held on 10-22 September.
The company has prepared for the exhibition of five new products, most of them electric.
Among the “green” newcomers will include: new show car sub-brand EQ plug-in hybrid version of one of the existing models, serial electrovan EQV, and updated microcare smart.
In addition, Mercedes-AMG will show a sporty version of the new crossover GLB.
Will probably get the new start index 35.
