Mercedes-Benz will present in Frankfurt five new products

Mercedes-Benz представит во Франкфурте пять новинок

Mercedes-Benz announced its participation at the Frankfurt international motor show, which will be held on 10-22 September.

The company has prepared for the exhibition of five new products, most of them electric.

Among the “green” newcomers will include: new show car sub-brand EQ plug-in hybrid version of one of the existing models, serial electrovan EQV, and updated microcare smart.

In addition, Mercedes-AMG will show a sporty version of the new crossover GLB.

Will probably get the new start index 35.

