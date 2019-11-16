Mercedes can sell his team in the Formula-1 Russian businessman, – Bild
Dmitry Mazepin
Russian businessman, the basic owner and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of United chemical company “URALCHEM” Dmitry Mazepin American billionaire Roger Penske are candidates to purchase the Formula 1 team Mercedes, reports Auto Bild.
The reason why the German carmaker may sell its formula unit is the signing of a new Treaty consent in Formula 1, which shall enter into force from 2021.
Yet Mercedes refuses a new contract with the owners of the “Royal formula”.
So if you find a worthy buyer, the team may be for sale.
Earlier it was reported that the management of “Daimler” plans to cut staff by 2022 and a team of Formula 1 may be under attack, despite statements by the Executive Director of Motorsport Mercedes-Benz Toto Wolff that the team plans to hold a place in Formula 1.
Recall the last six seasons, the German team has won both the title and the individual championship (five times Lewis Hamilton and once Nico Rosberg), and the Cup of designers.