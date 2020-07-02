“Mercedes” in the fight against racism put its pilots in jumpsuits black
6-time and current champion of the Formula 1 – Mercedes have published in Twitter pictures combat pilots of the team, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas in new black suits, the design of which traditional white changed prior to the beginning of the season 2020.
“Looking good, guys,” he signed the press service of “Mercedes” a picture of Hamilton and Bottas.
Earlier it became known that Mercedes changed the color of the livery to black on the system “halo” appeared the words “end racism” and on the mirrors – a symbol of the rainbow. Many commands will change the colors of the cars under the initiative of the leadership of the Formula 1 on combating racism and social injustice.