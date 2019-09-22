Mercedes introduced a hybrid crossover Mercedes-Benz GLC and GLE
The hybrid version of the crossover extremely low fuel consumption.
German company introduced a hybrid execution of the crossover Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLC, which differ in the rear part of the body and other rear suspension, thanks to which there is an additional space for a larger battery.
Mercedes-Benz GLE de 350 4MATIC and 300 e 4MATIC GLC equipped with a 320-horsepower hybrid units, and also got a battery with a capacity of 31.2 kW/h, providing a range of 106 km. the fuel Consumption of the hybrid crossover is ,1 liter per 10 km.
Also on the novelty debuted the newest assistants, due to which the level of active safety has become higher. So, the Intelligent Drive is unique not only in the SUV segment.