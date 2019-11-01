Mercedes showed a teaser of the new sports car
In the short video was shown a miniature model made of clay.
In the design center of the German automaker held a kind presentation of the new model Mercedes.
The event was attended by Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton, who in the coming weekend, preparing to win its sixth title.
In honor of this event the German company has recorded a short video and published it online. The presentation was presented to a tiny sports car made of clay.
Most likely, we are talking about the new generation of the Mercedes-AMG GT, as the car body is made in the style hypercar Mercedes-AMG One.
Despite the fact that the model is made from clay, all the details are made very clear – to complete the picture lacks only the doors and side mirrors.
It should be noted that the German auto giant is still not fully completed production of the first generation of the Mercedes-AMG GT. Plans to release a special edition Black Series, which will be released no earlier than 2020.
The head of the concern of AMG Tobias Moers has already said that the next generation of the Mercedes-AMG One will be developed together with the new model SL.
Both of these vehicle should use a sports platform MSA.