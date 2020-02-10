Mercedes unveiled the new livery of the Formula 1, in which the added red (photos)
The team of Formula 1 Mercedes introduced a new livery of the car for the year 2020, which will be the team’s drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.
The team also announced a new sponsorship contract with the company INEOS, which led to small changes in the colors of the car.
From the season 2020 you will add some red color.
The new car will be shown on 14 February.
Recall, Mercedes has consistently won in the Cup of designers of the last 6 seasons, a record in Formula 1, and the riders invariably became world Champions: 5 times was won by Briton Lewis Hamilton (2014-2015, 2017-2019) and once the German Nico Rosberg (2016).