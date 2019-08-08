Mercedes was first out on the tests Mercedes-AMG and GLA 35 GLA 45 2021
Compact “charged” crossovers get 302 HP to 416 HP of power respectively.
Range of compact Mercedes is very rich, which in turn, porazhdaet the biggest family of little AMG in the history of the three-pointed star. We have seen hatchbacks A35, A45 and sedans joined them “charged” counterparts CLA 45, but in the near future they will face much more. Recent spy shots showed that the new model family of compact Mercedes GLB, eventually will be offered with AMG 35 and 45 AMG, and the same can be said about the GLA the next generation.
On the eve of the tests was observed the crossover from Daimler in hotter versions. As mentioned in the articles, the new GLA 2020 has a more sophisticated design, and the version from AMG it even more desirable.
Regardless, what is the model 35 or 45, “charged” crossovers got big exhaust pipes, big wheels and wider housing with the rims of the wings meant that actually indicates that we are not normal GLA. Crossovers are more rigid and lowered suspension, while both models hide their bars, made in the spirit of “45” with the vertical slats in the style of the Panamericana.
Salons two prototypes until raskrucheny, but it is possible to assume, what to expect from the powerful new GLA. The interiors of the models are almost identical to those you observed in A35 or CLA45, with some minor changes.
And GLA 35 GLA 45 will be driven by a 2.0-liter gasoline turbo engine with a capacity of 302 HP and 382 HP respectively. Probably, the GLA 45’s will get 416 HP and 500 Nm of torque. All versions will come standard with all-wheel drive and automatic transmission with double clutch, but the cars “45” will receive an 8-speed transmission, and “35” on one notch less.
Do not expect the debut of the new GLA and GLA 35 45/45’s in the near future, given that the company has not yet provided the standard model. Probably the model will debut in 2020 as cars 2021.