Mercenaries from PMC “Wagner” told how he made the “cannon fodder” Putin
Russian mercenary military group “Wagner” Oleg said that “Wagner” is a tool of the Kremlin to solve problems by brute force.
“”Wagner” is a tool of Vladimir Putin to solve problems by brute force. When you need to act immediately, quickly and as quietly. Can’t call it an army in the conventional sense of the word. It’s just a combat unit that will do what you command Putin”, — he said, according to CNN.
This is the first case when one of the fighters of the Kremlin agreed to an interview on condition of anonymity. Private military companies are illegal in Russia. So officially “Wagner” does not even exist. But this group is actively fighting on three different continents. In particular, its fighters involved in the wars in Ukraine, Syria, Central African Republic, Sudan and Libya.
“I’m a mercenary. And 90% of the members of the company are the same as me. And they are motivated by money,” — said Oleg.
Asked by journalists about the training of militants “Wagner”, he said as such training did not exist.
“I spent six days in training camp in Molkino. I was twice on fire, and one shot from a machine gun. And all” — said the Russian mercenary.
According to him, “Wagner” exists only in order to help Russia regain its status as a global power.
“Yes. It is 100%. It is a priority for “Wagner.” Russia is trying to suppress US in all possible ways: legal and illegal. She is trying to crush America, somehow have the upper hand. How will it end? I think nothing good”, — he said.
As he wrote, “the FACTS,” earlier it became known that the Kremlin had sent its military to Libya. The commander of the Libyan national army of the Caliph Haftarot help 300 mercenaries from the Russian private military company “Wagner”.
