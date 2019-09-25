Meriem Uzerli in a revealing dress at the ceremony “Emmy”
Turkish actress, well-known for the TV series “Magnificent century” decided to personally see the award ceremony “Emmy” and went to Los Angeles. Her adorable outfit was not left without attention. Once again the actress has proved that has amazing taste. At the event, she met her friend Heidi Klum, who is now working in Germany as a model.
Numerous photos from the ceremony of the “Emmy 2019” can be seen on the official page of Meriem in Instagram. Uzerli was dressed in a modest satin dress khaki. This fabric is better emphasized the perfect shape of the actress, and a plunging neckline on the back made the outfit more attractive and elegant.
Fans appreciated this image of a girl, but was able to find flaws in her hair. Celebrity decided not to give much attention to hairstyles and just picked up the hair back, leaving a small careless curls. Fans commented that the photos hair seem unkempt and dirty, which spoils the image of the actress in General.
Meriem Userli arrived in Los Angeles not only for the ceremony, the day before she visited her beautician Simon Ouriana. The doctor works with a popular personalities in the United States, to him for treatments regularly comes all the Kardashians and Lady Gaga. Simon is best known as a master in the elimination of skin imperfections, he successfully removes stars from cellulite makes the facelift, removes age spots and more. As you know, one visit to a doctor costs at least 15 thousand dollars.