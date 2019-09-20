Meriem Uzerli was accused of using photoshop
Meriem Uzerli published a series of new photos, and fans criticized them in the dust.
Turkish actress Meriem Uzerli, who became famous for her role as Hürrem Sultan in the series “Magnificent century”, conquered the audience with its naturalness and unusual appearance. Even after the filming of the series, interest in the actress is not lost. But lately fans Meriem disappointed with her appearance in the photo. After all, in their opinion, it is too retouch pictures what the face looks not the same as actually. Thus, recently the actress has again published a series of photographs, and attentive users noticed that he edited in the photo his nose.
“Meriem, you lost the zest. You were better,””Too much retouching, baby. You don’t need it, Meriem. You are so beautiful”, “It’s okay, the photo of the nose gradually swims in the eye? I don’t think so” “Unearthly beauty but it is not as natural as before,” – wrote in a network.
However, there were also those who defended the actress, saying that she is perfect in every way.