Merkel about his bouts of shivering: Self-will
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who over the last two weeks with attacks of shivering repeatedly came under the sights of the cameras, said that not experiencing health problems, the Agency reports .
“I am sure that is how it appeared, so it will pass. I feel good,” said Merkel.
The public began to worry about the health of the Chancellor June 18. Then she took of President Vladimir Zelensky, and it suddenly began to shake during the rendition of the national anthems. None of those present did not dare to approach her – apparently because of the reluctance to violate the Protocol. After an hour and a half of negotiations with the Ukrainian President, Merkel said that drinking at least three cups of water and the sickness disappeared.
A similar case occurred on June 27. The head of the Cabinet of Ministers before leaving for the summit “Big twenty”, has met with President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Merkel again suffered an attack of shivering, she held a glass of water, but she refused it.