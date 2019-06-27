Merkel again became ill during the official event (video)
Thursday, June 27, German Chancellor Angela Merkel felt unwell during a meeting with President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The head of government shook hands. Merkel is clearly trying to hide it. This is the second such case in the last two weeks. As already reported “FACTS”, the first time the Chancellor almost fainted during a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on June 18 in Berlin.
Then Merkel herself explained the reason. She told me that she was under the influence of heat. Apparently, there was a dehydration. “I drank three glasses of water, and I immediately felt better”, — said the Chancellor.
Meeting with Steinmeier also took place in Berlin. The heat in the capital of Germany only intensified. The temperature exceeded 30 degrees.
The press service of the German government immediately announced that Mrs Merkel feels good. She will continue to participate in official events, scheduled for June 27. And in the evening of the same day will go by plane to Japan, where on June 28 kicks off a two-day summit of “Big twenty”. Berlin officially assured that Merkel is flying to Osaka and will participate in the program of the G20 meeting in full. The Chancellor will deliver on the summit of a government Airbus A340.
July 17, Angela Merkel will be 65. Her fainting during a visit Zelensky has caused serious concern in Germany. However, in Berlin, assured that the German citizens would have no reason to worry about the health of the Federal Chancellor.
