Merkel told when Zelensky may meet with Putin in the “channel format”
Germany and France are working on the organization of the summit “channel four” (Germany, France, Russia, Ukraine) in the near future in Paris. This was stated to journalists on Sunday on the sidelines of the summit “the Big seven” German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Sueddeutsche reports.
“We stressed that they want in a short time, after a preparatory meeting between the advisers and Ministers of foreign Affairs, to organize a summit with the Russian and Ukrainian presidents. We have been told that since the previous meeting took place in Berlin, then this should go to Paris,” she said.
Germany and France, according to Merkel, will try to make the meeting took place in a short time.
Recall that in early July the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky has recorded a video message in which he invited the leader of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin the new format of talks on the situation in the Donbas with the participation of the President of the United States Donald trump, Prime Minister Theresa may, Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel and President of France Emmanuel Makron.
Later in the Kremlin said that you can see the beginning and development of the dialogue between the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. So, Putin said that the talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky inspire “cautious optimism”. However, he added that negotiations to resolve the conflict in the Donbass possible only in a channel format, and must be preceded by a big “homework”.
As previously reported “FACTS” in the U.S. Department of State positively assessed the proposal of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky for the settlement of the armed conflict in Eastern Ukraine, but said that any new format of the settlement requires the agreement of all parties.
