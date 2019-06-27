Merkel was again seized with a shivering uncontrollably at the official meeting (PHOTO)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel again became ill at an event: during a speech of the President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, she began to shake. This has happened to Merkel on June 18 during a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. Then the Chancellor explained his condition by heat and dehydration.

The footage from the meeting with Steinmeier is seen that Merkel tried to stop the tremor, holding himself. At first colleagues did not respond to the state Chancellor, but after a while she was offered a glass of water. Merkel refused. Zelensky, who during the previous attack colleagues have not taken any action harshly criticized for inaction, especially in Russia. The Ukrainian President then explained that the Chancellor was safe around him.

The representative of Merkel after a new incident reported that the Chancellor’s all right, changes in the schedule in connection with the ailment, reports Reuters. On Thursday Merkel, as planned, will fly into Osaka (Japan) at the summit of “big twenty”.

Interviewed by the Daily Storm the doctors believe that the cause of the attacks of the Chancellor may be ischemic tremor caused by age and hard work, or diabetes. In addition, this week Germany have covered heat waves, already has broken records in Saxony and Brandenburg, the air is heated up to 38,6°C.

German tabloid Bild said that Merkel annoying different partners and opponents endurance: it will record 17 hours of continuous negotiations, with Russian President Vladimir Putin in February 2015, when it was about the truce in the East of Ukraine.

Doctors in conversation with Bild to exclude the presence of Merkel signs of Parkinson’s disease and epilepsy. “The most likely explanation: if blood pressure here will fall sharply, the body tries to maintain the desired pressure through the contraction of muscles that looks like a shiver, and again to deliver to vital organs more blood”, – says the publication (translation InoPressa).

In 14 years of tenure, the Chancellor became ill very rarely. In December 2014, on the eve of the Congress of the CDU she felt sick during an interview with ZDF television, after a glass of water and chocolate bars the interview was continued. In July 2015, Merkel fell out of my chair during intermission at the Opera “Tristan and Isolde”. Then there were rumors about circulatory failure. In June 2017, during a visit to Mexico city, the Chancellor was influenced by the mountain air, and she had an attack of shivering, which is then also explained by dehydration.