Merkel was shaking again at the official meeting (photo, video)
Wednesday, 10 July, German Chancellor Angela Merkel again failed to control the trembling in his hands during an official meeting. The head of government of Germany took in Berlin Prime Minister of Finland Antti Rinne. 64-year-old Merkel unnaturally compressed lips and closed his eyes. At this point her hands were shaking.
This is the third occasion when the Chancellor of Germany feels bad in public.
The first time it happened was June 18, during a visit to Berlin of President Vladimir Zelensky. Whole body Merkel was shaking. Chancellor, how do you think the media, had fainted on his feet. Then the head of the government of Germany explained his feeling the hot weather (in Berlin that day was 28 degrees Celsius) and dehydration. “After I drank three glasses of water, everything came back to normal, and now I feel very well,” said the Chancellor.
However, on 27 June, during her meeting with the President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Merkel again felt ill. Her hands were shaking. The Chancellor pressed them to his, trying not to flinch. She was offered a glass of water, but she refused. Then it became obvious that the Chancellor had difficulty walking. It was wobbly.
This happened on the eve of the G20 summit in Osaka. Merkel flew to Japan by plane in the evening of the same day. And again, surrounded by the Chancellor, all blamed on the heat.
But on 10 July in Berlin, it was 18 degrees. While comments from Merkel was not. German media have reminded that in 2014 the Chancellor at the last minute cancelled a major press conference, because she became ill.
