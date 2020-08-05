Mess becoming nikraim the system goal+assist from the top 5 lgah Wrapi season-2019/20

| August 5, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Мессі став найкращим за системою гол+пас у топ-5 лігах Європи сезону-2019/20

Argentines Lionel Mess becoming nikraim the system goal+assist from the top 5 lgah Wrapi tsogo season.

Captain “of Barcelona” for the season scoring 25 Golf I VDDA 20 resultative gear (45 point).

The goal striker “Lazio” chiro Moble at the gate “Nepal” within ostannyoho tour Car And pistachio dwellers naslovnata Mass (36+8).

The top 3 also potrativ Robert Lewandowski z “Babar” (34+4).

Dadamo scho Microsim assistant becoming a teammate of Robert – Thomas Muller, that vdev help our defenders partners 21 golovu transmission.

Zaznaczono scho Mess becoming Microsim from Clubbing for a goal+assist system 4-season popl.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr