Mess becoming nikraim the system goal+assist from the top 5 lgah Wrapi season-2019/20
August 5, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Argentines Lionel Mess becoming nikraim the system goal+assist from the top 5 lgah Wrapi tsogo season.
Captain “of Barcelona” for the season scoring 25 Golf I VDDA 20 resultative gear (45 point).
The goal striker “Lazio” chiro Moble at the gate “Nepal” within ostannyoho tour Car And pistachio dwellers naslovnata Mass (36+8).
The top 3 also potrativ Robert Lewandowski z “Babar” (34+4).
Dadamo scho Microsim assistant becoming a teammate of Robert – Thomas Muller, that vdev help our defenders partners 21 golovu transmission.
Zaznaczono scho Mess becoming Microsim from Clubbing for a goal+assist system 4-season popl.