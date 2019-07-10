Message to the Kremlin: Zelensky invited to give a speech in the U.S. Congress
The co-chairs of the congressional Ukrainian Caucus, appealed to the speaker of the house of representatives, Nancy Pelosi with an offer to invite the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to address a joint session of the us Congress. This is stated in an official letter to congressmen, writes “UKRINFORM”.
“As co-chairs of the bipartisan Ukrainian Caucus of the Congress, we urge you to invite the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a joint meeting of Congress,” the letter reads.
The congressmen noted that in connection with the challenges facing Ukraine, the Congress needs “to extend a hand of friendship to the newly elected President by invitation”.
“Russia really intends to strengthen aggression, as evidenced by the illegal arrest of 24 Ukrainian soldiers and three naval vessels in the waters of the Kerch Strait. It is dangerous for Ukraine and the world during the Congress should strengthen cooperation with our closest ally, when he is threatened by such challenges,” the document reads.
According to congressmen, the invitation of the President of Ukraine would contribute to strengthening cooperation in such key areas as anti-corruption policy, democratic reform, cyber and military security, veterans ‘ Affairs, energy independence, etc.
“The invitation of President Zelensky at a joint session of Congress will become a powerful symbolic message to the Kremlin: the American people stand shoulder to shoulder with the Ukrainian people”, — said in the letter.
The letter was signed by members of Congress Marcy Kaptur, Brian Fitzpatrick, Andy Harris, and Mike Quigley.
Recall that on 1 June the presidential Administration of Ukraine confirmed that Donald trump invited Vladimir Zelensky official visit to Washington. In mid-June, US special envoy on Ukraine Kurt Volker said that the exact date of the visit of President Vladimir Zelensky in Washington is not yet defined.
As previously reported “FACTS”, representatives of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky this week will travel to Washington to prepare for his meeting with the President of the United States Donald trump.
