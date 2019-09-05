Messed up Zelensky: Lukashenka explained why not ride a bike
The President of Belarus gave the lesson to the students of the Minsk high school
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko saddened by the fact that can not travel to work by sustainable transport, although acknowledges that loves motorcycle. The head of Belarus told high school students on 2 September in one of Minsk schools. It was there that Lukashenka mentioned Zelensky.
One of the lessons talked about the protection of the environment, according to the “Sputnik Belarus”. As Lukashenka said, it really “pulls” to sit on the bike or electric motorcycle and taking it to work.
Lukashenka confessed that he was a little ashamed, because he goes to work several machines.
“I always want to hop on a motorcycle or a Bicycle to go to work, but messed up Volodya. Vladimir Zelensky. The President of Ukraine, when he was elected, he said he would, to ride a bike, and I refused this idea,” — said Lukashenko.
According to the politician, he did not to imitate the President of Ukraine.